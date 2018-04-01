MSP have 1 suspect in custody in homicide investigation

Michigan State Police said they have one suspect in custody while they are investigating a homicide.

The first homicide happened on Friday, March 30 in the 9800 block of Boucher in Watertown Township.

Lt. David Kaiser said troopers responded to the home and found a 45-year-old Peter Brodick dead inside the house from gunshot wounds.

The MSP Crime Lab processed the scene and gathered evidence.

MSP said an autopsy has been scheduled as part of the investigation.

Investigators were working with Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene to execute several search warrants.

Lt. Kaiser said troopers interviewed a person of interest and took them into custody.

The 36-year-old suspect is currently lodged in Tuscola County jail until formal charges have been authorized.

On Sunday, April 1, the investigation led detectives to a silo in Millington Township where the roommate of Peter Brodick was found dead near the silo.

The roommate was identified as 55-year-old Wendy Brodick from Watertown Township. Police did not specify if the two victims were related or married.

The investigation is still ongoing and the suspect is expected to be formally charged next week.

