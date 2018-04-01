Race intensifies for Democrats' attorney general nomination

The race to be Michigan Democrats' nominee for attorney general is a fight not only among a diverse field of candidates but also a reflection of pent-up tension within a party anxious to score victories amid Republican dominance at the ballot box.

Lawyers Pat Miles, Dana Nessel, and Bill Noakes have two more weeks to make an impression before thousands of Democrats pick their favorite at an April 15 endorsement convention in Detroit. Barring a twist, the winner will be officially nominated at an August convention before facing a Republican in November's general election.

Democrats last won the attorney general's office 20 years ago.

The nomination contest is shaping up as an increasingly pitched battle between Miles, a former U.S. attorney, and Nessel, a former assistant prosecutor in Wayne County.

