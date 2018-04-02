Video shows man attacked Muslim woman at Michigan hospital

A 19-year-old woman is suing a Michigan hospital after she says she was physically attacked for being Muslim.

In the recently obtained security footage, you can see the woman, wearing a hijab, walking into Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. After taking a fall on the ice, the woman thought she'd broken her jaw and attempted to check herself into the ER.

Within seconds, her attacker comes from behind dealing a repeated left hook to her head and knocking the woman to the ground.

Hospital staff and workers immediately rushed to the woman's aide.

The attacker has been indented as 57-year-old John Salvatore Deliz, who according to a police report, had reportedly harassed other patients throughout the day and had been discharged from the hospital earlier.

Hospital security was seen with Deliz right before the attack.

Beaumont Hospital released a statement saying:

"We take pride in our service to this diverse community and want all patients to feel welcome and safe at Beaumont."

The woman is suing the hospital for emotional stress.

“In this particular case it is very obvious that this person was causing a ruckus, was causing a disturbance, he should have been the one placed under arrest until the police arrived,” her attorneys told CBS News.

