Little Caesars giving away free pizza combos over NCAA upset

What's the best kind of pizza? Free pizza, perhaps.

Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to No. 16 seed University of Maryland Baltimore County topping No. 1 seed University of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, 74-54.

You can stop by a Little Caesars and order the lunch combo for free Monday, April 2. The combo includes a free four-slice DEEP DEEP Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product. The offer is limited to one per family and while supplies last, according to Little Caesars.

The deal only last between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. this afternoon, though.

Before redeeming the deal, it's best to check if your favorite location is participating.

