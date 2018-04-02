A Spring Winter Storm

Thinking of spring? Think again. Mother Nature has decided that winter isn't over yet and yes, that means we'll be receiving some snow.

Parts of Mid-Michigan are under Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories. Check out our Alerts Page for specific information about your area and stay with TV5 for any and all updates.

Overnight

Mother Nature fires a shot across the bow overnight with an early band of rain and snow showers lifting northeastward across Michigan. Those raindrops and snowflakes can fall all they want, but we will remains protected for the time being by a layer of dry air at the surface. This will evaporate just about any precipitation that falls, but don't be surprised to see a stray flurry or sprinkle overnight.

Clouds will continue to thicken up, with lows falling into the low and middle 30s across the region. Winds will take the "calm before the storm" idea quite literally, holding generally calm until morning.

Tuesday

Here is where the real fun begins. Isolated rain or snow showers will be possible around the time of the morning commute, but most of us will remain dry until the late morning/early afternoon. The track of this system will be absolutely crucial in determining where the rain will fall versus the snow and it looks like Mid-Michigan will be split.

Folks along the US-127 corridor, as well as folks along and north of US-10 will start the day with predominately snow. The system will lift to the north throughout the day, introducing rain for folks from Flint to around the Tri-Cities and most of the Thumb. Locations that see mixed precipitation will run the risk of light ice accumulations due to freezing rain. Whatever precipitation you encounter, use extreme caution in your Tuesday travels.

Check out our Interactive Radar to track the precipitation in your neighborhood. Highs will top out near 40 and winds will be breezy out of the east northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

As the low pressure system moves to the east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our winds will be shifting more out of the northwest, ushering in cold air. This will help change any rain we have leftover into snow through the overnight hours. Additional accumulation will be possible as that snow swings through all of Mid-Michigan. The snow will begin to exit Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only stay in the mid 30s.

Below, we have our snowfall expectations through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Areas along the I-69 corridor, as well as Tuscola and Sanilac Counties will receive an inch of snow or less. The Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Huron County can expect 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts up to around 4 inches are possible. Areas around Clare, Beaverton, Gladwin, Standish, and Au Gres will be looking at 4 to 8 inches of snow. Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Roscommon can expect 8 to 12 inches. Finally, folks in northern Alcona County are looking at 12 inches or more. It is important to note that these zones may shift slightly north or south if the storm's track wobbles a bit off course.

Check back for updates throughout these event, and stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.