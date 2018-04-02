Quiet Monday ahead, rain & snow return Tuesday

Although it was a bit chilly, Easter was fairly pleasant in Mid-Michigan and we can expect more of the same as we get ready to start the brand new workweek. However, enjoy it while you can as things will be changing on Tuesday, with both rain and snow expected across the region tomorrow.

Today & Tonight

Skies are fairly clear in Mid-Michigan this morning and visibility is great, setting the table for an easy Monday morning commute. Temperatures are a bit chilly with the clear skies overnight, with many of us starting the day in the upper teens to middle 20s.

Thankfully, there isn't a ton of wind out there this morning, so any difference with the wind chill is pretty minor. Winds will generally be light out of the southwest today around 5-10 miles per hour.

Expect plenty of sun throughout the morning and early afternoon. This should guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 40s for afternoon highs. Cloud cover will really start increasing toward the evening drive, trending mostly cloudy to overcast the farther we go into the night.

We'll stay dry through most of the night, but rain and snow chances will start to increase toward Tuesday morning's commute. Lows will fall to around the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Tuesday & Early Wednesday

Any precipitation that falls early Tuesday is generally expected to be on the lighter side and also fairly scattered. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will likely start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Once we get into afternoon, there will likely be a big spread in temperatures from north to south. Highs near M-55 will be stuck in the 30s, with the TriCities, Thumb and Mt. Pleasant region near the upper 30s and low 40s, and middle 40s south toward I-69.

With that temperature divide, you can expect quite a variation in precipitation as well. Areas in the far north will see the most snow, while odds for rain are better the farther south you go. Of course, we'll have the rain/snow line setting up right in between for a mix.

Eventually, as colder air wraps in on the backside of the system as it pulls away, many areas will make the changeover to snow. This may allow areas that didn't pick up much snow during the day Tuesday, to pick up some accumulation into Wednesday morning.

Below, we have our snowfall expectations through 8 AM Wednesday. It's important to know that this is an early call and changes will be possible as new forecast information becomes available.

