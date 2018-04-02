Quiet Monday, Rain & Snow returns Tuesday

After a windy Saturday, Easter Sunday was a bit chilly across Mid-Michigan. But, the sunshine did return which made for a pleasant day across the area. So enjoy the sunshine for the beginning of the workweek because winter weather returns to the forecast for Tuesday.

We breakdown the forecast below!

Today & Tonight

Temperatures are still on the cool side with most of the area sitting in the low to mid 30s. Thankfully the winds are fairly light today which will keep wind chills in check. With plenty of sun, expect a jump into the lower and middle 40s in most areas for afternoon highs.

Sky remain mostly sunny and will continue to be into the early afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will gradually increase into the late afternoon and we'll trend mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the evening.

We'll stay dry through most of the night, but rain and snow chances will start to increase toward Tuesday morning's commute. Lows will fall to around the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Tuesday & Early Wednesday

Any precipitation that falls early Tuesday is generally expected to be on the lighter side and also fairly scattered. Temperatures to start the day tomorrow will likely start in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Once we get into afternoon, there will likely be a big spread in temperatures from north to south. Highs near M-55 will be stuck in the 30s, with the TriCities, Thumb and Mt. Pleasant region near the upper 30s and low 40s, and middle 40s south toward I-69.

With that temperature divide, you can expect quite a variation in precipitation as well. Areas in the far north will see the most snow, while odds for rain are better the farther south you go. Of course, we'll have the rain/snow line setting up right in between for a mix.

Eventually, as colder air wraps in on the backside of the system as it shifts to the east, many areas will make the changeover to snow. This may allow areas that didn't pick up much snow during the day Tuesday, to pick up some accumulation into Wednesday morning.

Below, we have our snowfall expectations through 8 AM Wednesday. It's important to know that this is an early call and changes will be possible as new forecast information becomes available.

Have a great Monday everyone!

