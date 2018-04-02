Winter Weather Alerts for Tuesday

Thinking of spring? Think again. Mother Nature has decided that winter isn't over yet and yes, that means we'll be receiving some snow.

Parts of Mid-Michigan are under Winter Storm Warnings or Winter Weather Advisories. Check out our Alerts Page for specific information about your area and stay with TV5 for any and all updates.

Tonight

Tonight will be the calm before the storm...sort of. Clouds will continue to increase through the overnight hours and a few spots will end up receiving isolated rain and snow showers before the start of the morning commute. Some spots may be slick, but the precipitation won't be intense enough initially to create too many problems during the morning commute. Lows will fall into the low 30s with winds out of the south southeast at 4 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Here is where the real fun begins. As mentioned above, we will see some isolated areas with rain and snow in time for the morning commute, but most of us will remain dry until the late morning/early afternoon. The track of this system will be absolutely crucial in determining where the rain will fall versus the snow and it looks like Mid-Michigan will be split. Folks along the US-127 corridor, as well as folks along and north of US-10 will start the day with predominately snow. The system will lift to the north throughout the day, introducing rain for folks from Flint to around the Tri-Cities and most of the Thumb. Check out our Interactive Radar to track the precipitation in your neighborhood. Highs will top out near 40 and winds will be breezy out of the east northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

As the low pressure system moves to the east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our winds will be shifting more out of the northwest, ushering in cold air. This will help change any rain we have leftover into snow through the overnight hours. Additional accumulation will be possible as that snow swings through all of Mid-Michigan. The snow will begin to exit Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only stay in the mid 30s.

Below, we have our snowfall expectations through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Areas along the I-69 corridor, as well as Tuscola and Sanilac Counties will receive an inch of snow or less. The Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Huron County can expect 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts up to around 4 inches are possible. Areas around Clare, Beaverton, Gladwin, Standish, and Au Gres will be looking at 4 to 8 inches of snow. Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Roscommon can expect 8 to 12 inches. Finally, folks in northern Alcona County are looking at 12 inches or more.

Have a great Monday everyone!

