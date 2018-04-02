Power restored to thousands in Flint, Burton area

A large power outage caused quite the headache for thousands of customers in the Flint area.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 8,000 customers without power in Genesee County about 8:30 a.m. Monday. The outages were reported in the city of Flint and Burton area.

The outage was due to an "equipment failure," according to Consumers.

Power was restored to all customers by 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.