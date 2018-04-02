Police: These things will put U of M fans in 'time out' - WNEM TV 5

Police: These things will put U of M fans in 'time out'

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Ann Arbor Police on Twitter Source: Ann Arbor Police on Twitter
ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) -

One of the maddest Marches in college basketball history has reached its pinnacle, and Michigan police have issued a warning to fans who might get too excited during Monday’s game.

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Villanova Wildcats at 9:20 p.m. in the men’s basketball NCAA National Championship.

The Wolverines beat Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four on Saturday.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the Ann Arbor Police Department said they love to see fans celebrate their team, but there are some things which will earn a “time out,” including:

  • Climbing poles/trees/signs/buildings
  • Throwing ANYTHING
  • Interfering with traffic
  • Damaging property
  • Lighting of any fires
  • Any behavior which puts others at risk

