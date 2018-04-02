Actress Mariska Hargitay takes stand against sexual assault in new film

She's been seeking justice for nearly two-decades on Law and Order, and now a screen siren is taking a big stand against sexual assault in a new HBO documentary called, I Am Evidence.

Actress Mariska Hargitay spoke out about her latest crusade in the new issue of People magazine. The documentary is about the fight for real-life justice to end rape-kit backlog.

Hargitay said a Michigan woman helped inspire her.

“When I learned about it, I sorta went like, how? How could this be possible in America? How could this be possible?” Hargitay said. “So, this movie is the story of four women who are part of the rape kit backlog and what we learn happens by not testing kits. But also, the incredible strength and leadership behind these three cities. Sort of leading the charges -- Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy who has been a beacon of light and a force of nature in getting this done.”

She also touched on what the new documentary means for the #MeToo movement

“This is for all the women and men who haven't been heard, who haven't been believed. We're saying your case matters. You matter. And we will stop at nothing to change this,” Hargitay said.

In the article, Hargitay also opened up about her emotional journey as a struggling actress, what the role of a lifetime means to her, and the steps she's taken to help sexual assault survivors.

