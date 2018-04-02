WATCH: Surveillance video captures Burton armed robbery suspect

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Mid-Michigan party store at gunpoint.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 at JP Party Shoppe on Judd Road in Burton.

Connie Hathaway, the owner of the store, shared surveillance video and photos of the armed suspect dressed in a black hoodie, hat, glasses, gloves and a shirt or bandana covering their face.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash. Hathaway said the suspect arrived at the store on a yellow bike, but fled on foot after the robbery. Police have the bike now.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the robbery, call Burton Police Department.

