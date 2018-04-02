5 hurt in house party shooting advertised on Facebook

Four women and one man are recovering after a shooting in Saginaw.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, April 1 at a house party on the 600 block of Yale Street.

Chief Robert Ruth with Saginaw Police Department said the party was advertised on Facebook. The victims were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicles with non-life threatening injuries, Ruth said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

