The Berenstain Bears LIVE! are coming to Midland

The Berenstain Bears are making a stop in Mid-Michigan for a live show.

Brother Bear, Sister Bear, Papa Bear, and Mama Bear will be singing and dancing at the Midland Center for the Arts on April 22 at 3 p.m.

Cubs and bears of all ages are welcome to see the live musical as the Berenstain family learn important life lessons.

With the authors’ stamp of approval, the live musical will adapt three popular books including:

The Berenstain Bears Learn About Strangers

The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Junk Food

The Berenstain Bears’ Trouble at School

Tickets for the show start at $17 for adults and $12 for students, plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased at midlandcenter.org at the Center Ticket Office or by calling (800) 523-7649.

