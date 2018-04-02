Michigan man charged in child abuse of 5-month-old

A Michigan man is in jail after police say he abused his girlfriend's son while she wasn't home.

Seth Blumberg, 23, was charged with one count assault with intent to murder and one count of first degree child abuse. Both hold sentences of up to life in prison.

A detective was called Monday, March 19 to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital after a Child Protective Services caseworker arrived in the emergency room with a five-month-old boy who was suffering from multiple injuries consistent with child abuse.

Doctors said the child had internal injuries and visible injuries to the face, head and abdomen.

Investigators learned the mother and infant boy lived with Blumberg, the mother’s boyfriend, on the 30700 block of Jeffrey Court in Lyon Township. The mother told police her son had only been in the care of herself and her boyfriend over the last several days.

The mother said she noticed bruising on her son earlier in the week and called his doctor. As the bruising got worse, she immediately sought medical care, police said.

After interviewing the child’s mother and her boyfriend, police arrested Blumberg for abusing the baby while the mother was not home.

The baby was later released from the hospital and is in the care of the grandmother.

Blumberg is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 cash surety bond.

His next court date is April 6.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.