Congressman Kildee helps pack community food boxes in Flint

Posted By Stephen Borowy
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint to help pack boxes of food for the community.

It’s part of his visit to the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department (GCCARD).

GCCARD said it helps fight poverty by expanding opportunities and assisting people in the community.

Those opportunities include help find housing for those displaced, job training to find a permanent job, nutritional meals delivered on a daily basis and more.

