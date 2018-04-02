16-year-old shot and killed in gunfight on Dort Highway

Burton Police Lt. Mike Odette said a teen was shot and killed during a gunfight in Burton.

On Friday, March 30 at 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Dort Highway, just north of Hemphill Road near the Flint and Burton border.

Lt. Odette said there was a gunfight going on between a group on the west side of Dort Highway in Flint and a group on the east side of Dort Highway in Burton.

Odette said a 16-year-old male on the Burton side was shot in the chest and died from his injury.

The fight began as a verbal argument at the Marathon gas station at Dort Highway and Hemphill Road.

Police do have some security footage but are not releasing it at this time.

No one else was injured, but some bystanders' cars were hit in the gunfire.

Police do not have anyone in custody and are working on leads.

