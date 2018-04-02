Crime Stoppers searching for man considered armed and dangerous

Crime Stoppers of Flint is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted on multiple felony warrants, including assault.

Malcolm Trey-Samuel Gibson is wanted for assault by strangulation, interfering with electronic communications, assault and battery, domestic violence for two offense, as well as other misdemeanor warrants.

Crime Stoppers said Gibson is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Flint area.

He is 6’1” and weighs 180 lbs.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

