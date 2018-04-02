Pastor tries to clear name after someone stole his identity for scam

A Mid-Michigan man of God said someone stole his social media identity to scam people out of money.

Now he’s hoping police can catch the person responsible.

“I really felt really bad because you know someone using my name to you know try to scam people,” Pastor Johnie Edwards said.

Edwards wants people to know he doesn’t need money; contrary to what a fake Facebook page bearing his name and likeness might say.

“You know, over the years I’ve tried to be a man of integrity and so I feel my integrity was attacked,” Edwards said.

Edwards claims someone hijacked his social media identity trying to make a quick buck. Some of his family members figured it out, but his cousin in Atlanta actually sent in $500.

“They actually had a picture of his posting, of his Facebook page posting with him and his wife. So, I was really thinking I was speaking to him as well,” said Cedell Liddell, Edwards’ cousin.

It didn’t take long for Liddell to determine it was a scam. He got help from Western Union to get his money back.

“They informed me that there was several other people as well that was caught up in that. And so they were already on the investigation,” Liddell said.

Luckily for Liddell, his hard earned money didn’t go down the drain.

“My wife told me already, she said, ‘listen, from now on I make all of the transactions. Don’t even think about it,’” Liddell said.

Edwards wants to make it clear he doesn’t need money. He said if he ever fell on hard times he wouldn’t turn to Facebook to get it.

“No, no. I don’t anticipate needing any money,” Edwards said.

He said he is trying to do his part to get justice in this case by filing a police report.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.