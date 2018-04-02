2 full-time police officers stationed at Covenant hospital

A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.

Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw sparing no expense to ensure everyone who walks on their campus is safe.

“Most people are coming here to get better and have surgeries, the last thing you want to deal with is safety,” said Officer Nathan Newman from the Saginaw Police Department.

When you go to the hospital, your focus is typically on your health and what you can do to get better.

Covenant Healthcare wants to keep it that way. In a unique move, the hospital is now paying for 24/7 policing on its campus.

City council approved a budget in March allowing Covenant to sponsor two Saginaw Police officers and they’re getting the ball rolling.

“You want to feel safe and secure as well as staff so I think that’s the number one thing that we would bring here,” Newman said.

Officers Newman and McGregor were welcomed at the morning staff meeting, where it was officially announced the two would be monitoring the entire campus.

“It’s going to be in the lots, it’s to be throughout the hospital, we’re just going to make sure that everyone’s having a good day, smiling, ya know feeling comfortable at work,” McGregor said.

Tyler Danek said the partnership with the Saginaw police actually increases the officer coverage available in the city.

He’s the Director of Risk Management for Covenant and said this is all a part of their three-year plan.

“We face a little bit of an increased risk for our own staff so this is two additional police officers being added to the roles for the district,” Danek said.

“No one wants to come to work having that tense feeling, everyone wants to come to work feeling comfortable in their environment, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here at Covenant,” McGregor said.

The officers at Covenant will be based out the hospital’s main campus.

They’ll respond as backup for the Saginaw Police Department during emergencies.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.