Band teacher, baseball coach out at Nouvel

A Mid-Michigan band teacher is no longer employed and his high school is not saying why.

Nouvel Catholic Center informed parents about Dave Valasek's departure.

In a letter, the school said Valasek is no longer with Nouvel either as a teacher or coach.

The letter does not say whether Valasek was fired or if he resigned, but said his severance does not involve his relationships with students nor is it related to the sexual misconduct investigation involving the Saginaw Catholic Diocese.

It adds "this is strictly a personnel matter at the high school."

