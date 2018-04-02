Advisory group issues report on autonomous vehicles

An advisory group looking at autonomous vehicles says Michigan's march toward a driverless future will entail discussion on updating cybersecurity and insurance practices.

The Council of Future Mobility issued its report Monday during a round table discussion with Gov. Rick Snyder in Lansing.

The council urged policy makers to consider new cybersecurity measures to protect autonomous vehicle technology and data. It also recommended working with auto industry experts to craft a data-sharing plan to stay ahead of cyberattacks.

Updates to state liability and insurance laws also were recommended in the report.

Safety concerns about driverless technology have increased after a 49-year-old woman was struck and killed last month by an autonomous Uber vehicle near Phoenix.

