SVSU's Schwellenbach Earns Second GLIAC Pitcher of the Week Honor

GLIAC -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly baseball awards following week seven of the 2018 campaign. Davenport senior Brian Sobieski earned GLIAC Baseball Player of the Week honors, while Saginaw Valley sophomore Mason Schwellenbach captured Pitcher of the Week accolades for the second time this season.
