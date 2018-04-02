SVSU's Schwellenbach Earns Second GLIAC Pitcher of the Week Honor

GLIAC -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly baseball awards following week seven of the 2018 campaign. Davenport senior Brian Sobieski earned GLIAC Baseball Player of the Week honors, while Saginaw Valley sophomore Mason Schwellenbach captured Pitcher of the Week accolades for the second time this season.

Saginaw Valley sophomore pitcher Mason Schwellenbach worked six innings of shutout baseball in Friday's 6-2 win over Davenport. He allowed just three hits, walking two and posting nine strikeouts on the afternoon. The nine strikeouts marks a new career-high for Schwellenbach, who sits fourth in the GLIAC with a 2.67 ERA and third with 9.89 K's per 9.

