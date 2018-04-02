SVSU and Northwood share GLIAC Softball Honors

GLIAC -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly softball awards following the sixth week of the 2018 campaign. Saginaw Valley junior Becky Corbett earned GLIAC Softball Player of the Week honors, while Northwood freshman Shayna Frank captured Pitcher of the Week accolades.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Becky Corbett, Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley junior Becky Corbett guided the Cardinals to a 4-0 record last week with a pair of victories over Northwood and Ferris State. Corbett averaged .556 going 5-for-9 on the week while slugging 1.444 to lead the Cardinals. Corbett recorded three runs, two home runs, three runs batted in and two stolen bases.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Shayna Frank, Northwood

Northwood freshman pitcher Shayna Frank posted a 2-1 record last week on the mound for the Timberwolves in three complete game performances. Frank started the week with a tough 3-0 loss at Saginaw Valley before posting a pair of 5-2 and 2-1 victories over Ferris State on Friday (March 30). On the week, Frank threw 21 innings allowing 16 hits, six earned runs while striking out 15 to just four walks with a 2.00 ERA.

