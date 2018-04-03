See how your school ranks using Michigan's new rating system - WNEM TV 5

See how your school ranks using Michigan's new rating system

Posted: Updated:
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.

MI School Data opens with a dashboard that allows users to type in the name of just about any school.

The site then provides an overview showing how students at a particular school are performing against those in districts with similar demographics.

It also provides a statewide average.

You can get an overall numerical rating for your school in several categories, from zero to 100.

Schools with scores below 30.64 are targets for state intervention.

>>Click here to see where your school stands<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.