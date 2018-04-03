See how your school ranks using Michigan's new rating system

The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.

MI School Data opens with a dashboard that allows users to type in the name of just about any school.

The site then provides an overview showing how students at a particular school are performing against those in districts with similar demographics.

It also provides a statewide average.

You can get an overall numerical rating for your school in several categories, from zero to 100.

Schools with scores below 30.64 are targets for state intervention.

>>Click here to see where your school stands<<

