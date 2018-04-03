Family, police search for missing Michigan business owner

Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.

Jim Anderson was last seen late Thursday night on March 29 at Big Al’s Pizza in Manistee, according to family. He was last seen in his 2007 burgundy Eddie Bauer Explorer.

Family said he left his cell phone behind, but took camping and hiking gear with him.

Anderson is described as 6’3” tall and approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boots, jeans, a grey terry cloth jacket and a baseball hat.

Our CBS affiliates at 9 & 10 News report social media has become a key tool in the family’s efforts to find him. A Facebook page called "Help Us Find Jim Anderson" has nearly 430 followers as family members post updates on their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Josh Glass or Chief Timothy Kozal at 231-723-2533.

