From storms, to snow

What a day Tuesday was across Mid-Michigan! Rain, sleet, snow, thunderstorms, and even some hail, all made appearances depending on where your were. Our wind ride isn't over yet, with everyone in line to see a complete changeover to snow as we head into Wednesday.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

Overnight

Scattered pockets of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation will give way to steady snow after 1:00 AM as the back side of our winter storm pivots in across Michigan. Unlike Tuesday evening's showers and thunderstorms, this snow will be slow to progress. We'll see it overspread the entire region by 4:00 - 5:00 AM, setting us up for a downright treacherous morning commute.

Snowy roads may only be part of the problem. Whatever precipitation type you saw on Tuesday, we're left with a lot of moisture on the ground tonight. As temperatures fall into the 20s, we run the risk of seeing icy conditions develop on the roads. Snowy, icy, or wet, use extreme caution if traveling through the night or on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Everyone will wake up to steady snow on Wednesday morning, some of it coming down heavily at times. That steady snow will persist throughout most of the morning, before gradually tapering off to scattered snow showers in the afternoon.

If that weren't enough, we're in for an absolute blast of absurdly cold April air. High temperatures will only reach the low 30s, accompanied by WNW winds at 15-25 mph. That will push wind chills into the teens and 20s.

Locations north of Saginaw Bay remain in line to see the heaviest snowfall when all is said and done. Areas along and north of M-55 will pick up as much as 8"-12" of accumulation, with 5"-8" expected from West Branch and Gladwin to the Tawas area. Lighter amounts of 2"-5" are expected from Mt. Pleasant and Clare to Pinconning and northern Huron County. Folks fro the Tri-Cities on south will check in with 2" or less. See the included map for the full breakdown!

