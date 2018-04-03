Rain, Snow and Storms: A Tuesday Weather Melting Pot

April showers typically bring May flowers, as the saying goes, but this evening promises to share those rain showers with storms and snow across Mid-Michigan.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Temperatures continue to hover close to the freezing mark this evening, with most areas north of the Bay seeing snow. Those temps will slowly slide through the lower 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s.

Rain and snow will be fairly persistent for much of the evening. The rain and snow line is expected to settle around the Tri-Cities or just a little bit north of there this evening, then we'll see a transition to snow for everybody overnight.

North of that line, expect mostly snow, with primarily rain from the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Thumb, and areas southward for much of the evening. The northern counties, especially near M-55 will see mostly snow.

Late tonight and into the early overnight, some areas may experience a lull in the rain and snow, before eventually the backside of the system works into the area toward Wednesday morning. Once again, with colder air moving in, expect a changeover to all snow.

This changeover will be where areas that don't see much snow during Tuesday, will have a chance to pick up some light accumulations. Due to those lows falling into the 20s, we'll need to watch for slick roads in areas that were wet on Tuesday and that may be snow covered Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

The last of the system snow will be moving east through the region on Wednesday morning, eventually ending by early Wednesday afternoon in our far eastern locations. Highs on Wednesday will be stuck in the 30s once again, keeping things well below our early April average around 50°.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, so temperatures will feel like the teens and low 20s for much of the day.

Most of the snow should be done with the system, but with that northwesterly wind, some lake-effect snow showers may pass through from time to time. Those should be fairly scattered, however.

By the end of the system snow, accumulations around 6-10" (locally higher) will be possible along the M-55 corridor, with progressively lighter amounts the farther south you go. We have our snowfall outlook pictured below.

This includes snow totals from both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the heavy, wet characteristics of the snow, some compaction and melting may occur as well.

Note: Image may not be visible on mobile. Best viewed on desktop.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.