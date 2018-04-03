Rainy, snowy afternoon and evening ahead

It was a chilly start to the week, but an overall pleasant Monday with plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, that sunshine won't be sticking around and for some parts of Mid-Michigan, the wintry weather will be returning, even as the calendar reads April.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona and Roscommon from 8 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw from 8 AM Tuesday through 8 AM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare and Isabella until 8 AM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Gratiot County until 1 PM Tuesday.

Today & Tonight

Despite the storm system getting closer, we'll start out fairly quiet today. If you are looking for a chance to get those errands done, or were just worried about your morning commute, we should be just fine. Beyond a spotty chance for some rain and snow this morning, we should be fairly dry through lunchtime.

Temperatures out the door with cloud cover overnight have been fairly steady in the lower and middle 30s in most places. An easterly wind is taking wind chills in a few spots down into the teens and low 20s, but overall we're doing better than yesterday.

Expect only a little movement for our temperatures today, with afternoon temperatures generally in the middle and upper 30s. That aforementioned easterly wind will keep things feeling more like the 20s and low 30s for much of the day.

Rain and snow chances increase dramatically late this afternoon and evening, primarily 3 PM and onward. Once it moves in, rain and snow will be fairly persistent for much of the evening. The rain and snow line is expected to settle around the Tri-Cities or just a little bit north of there.

North of that line, expect mostly snow, with primarily rain from the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Thumb, and areas southward for much of the evening. The northern counties, especially near M-55 will see mostly snow.

Late tonight and into the early overnight, some areas may experience a lull in the rain and snow, before eventually the backside of the system works into the area toward Wednesday morning. With colder air moving in, expect a changeover to all snow.

This changeover will be where areas that don't see much snow during Tuesday, will have a chance to pick up some light accumulations. Lows will fall into the 20s, which means we'll need to watch for slick roads in areas that were wet on Tuesday and that may be snow covered Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

The last of the system snow will be moving east through the region on Wednesday morning, eventually ending by early Wednesday afternoon in our far eastern locations. Highs on Wednesday will be stuck in the 30s once again, keeping things well below our early April average around 50°.

Winds will be breezy out of the northwest, so temperatures will feel like the teens and low 20s for much of the day.

Most of the snow should be done with the system, but with that northwesterly wind, some lake-effect snow showers may pass through from time to time. Those should be fairly scattered, however.

By the end of the system snow, accumulations around 5-10" (locally higher) will be possible along the M-55 corridor, with progressively lighter amounts the farther south you go. We have our snowfall outlook pictured below.

This includes snow totals from both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the heavy, wet characteristics of the snow, some compaction and melting may occur as well.

