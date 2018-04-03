Family raises awareness on distracted driving after son's horrific crash

A Mid-Michigan family is spreading the message behind a new video for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“It was a nightmare. The sheriff's deputy showed up at the door and told me my son had been in a crash,”

Just one second of your attention is all it takes to change a life forever.

In 2005, Sam Howell was in a crash that changed his life and lives of those around him.

“I lost a son and I had to grieve for him and come to love another son. Sam’s very much alike as he was on the inside. But he struggles and I will always be broken-hearted about it. That part will never heal,” his mother, Maureen, told TV5 in an I-Team Report on distracted driving.

Sam was heading home when he lost control of his car on a stretch of M-52 in St. Charles. He said he heard his cell phone go off. As he reached for it, he veered off the road.

The force of the impact forced the vehicle’s roof to collapse on Samuel’s head, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

A model student, a drummer in the band, a soccer player and a science whiz, Sam was working closely with researchers from Harvard and hoping to become a doctor before his accident.

His choice to reach for his cell phone changed all that.

“Whatever you’re doing, it’s not worth it,” Sam said.

Since then, he's made great strides on his road to recovery by constantly beating the odds.

Now, Sam and his mother are hoping to prevent anyone else from going through what they've been through.

Sam and Maureen will be joining Michigan State Police at the Freeland Post for a press conference Tuesday on Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

