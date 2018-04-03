Sheriff who left gun at Shepherd school won't face charges

The sheriff who accidentally left a loaded handgun at a Mid-Michigan school will not face criminal charges.

Last month, a sixth grader at Shepherd Middle School found a gun in a locker room bathroom at the school.

Shortly after, it was discovered the gun was property of Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main. The sheriff issued an apology taking full accountability for the incident.

“In the 20 years of law enforcement service I have never left a weapon anywhere. I have no excuse for my lack of responsibility with this matter. I have worked diligently my entire career to protect people, especially our youth. However, I have failed to do just that, and I’m devastated with my lack of accountability in this matter,” Main wrote.

A Mecosta County Prosecutor said Tuesday there were no cause for charges found following a review of the police report and Main's public statement.

