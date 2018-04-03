Sheriff who left gun at Shepherd school won't face charges

Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
A Mid-Michigan band teacher is no longer employed and his high school is not saying why.More >
A Mid-Michigan band teacher is no longer employed and his high school is not saying why.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.More >
The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >