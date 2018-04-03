Mysterious lights in viral video was actually a drone show

A video showing mysterious lights in the sky along a busy Michigan highway has gone viral.

Kaylin Adams shared the video to her Facebook page Sunday, April 1. Adams said she was heading north on I-75 from Waterford to her home in Flint Township when she noticed the lights and stopped to take the video of floating colored lights.

It’s now drawn more than 200,000 views and over 5,700 shares.

Adams said other vehicles were pulled over on the side of the road to stare at the group of lights as they moved across the sky as well.

Kyle Dorosz, the chief executive officer for Firefly Drone Shows, said his business was test flying custom-built drones at the Holly Cloud Hoppers flying field located just off I-75 near Grand Hall Road.

Dorosz said the Lake-Orion based business has an agreement with the Cloud Hoppers and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to use the field.

There were 30 drones used in the viral video, according to Dorosz, but the business plans to expand to 200 this summer. The show is pre-designed and choreographed using a computer.

There are two pilots and two visual observers for safety regulations, but the computer is programmed to control the drones’ movements.

Dorosz said he was shocked to learn of the viral video.

“We feel so small in that field and we feel like we’re the only ones who can see the drones,” he said.

Dorosz said this was the first testing done at night.

