Reward offered in arrest of two Bay County fugitives

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Amanda Ellen Stockwell and 24-year-old Elliot Douglas Hopcroft. The known friends ran away to avoid prosecution, according to officials.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Both have felony warrants for probation violation/absconder on an original charge for drugs, police said.

They may be driving a tan-colored 2002 Ford Explorer anywhere from Bay City to Sanford area.

Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.

Stockwell is described as 5’4” tall and approximately 115 pounds. Hopcroft is described as 5’9” tall and approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.