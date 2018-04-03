Reward offered in arrest of two Bay County fugitives - WNEM TV 5

Reward offered in arrest of two Bay County fugitives

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Amanda Stockwell and Elliot Hopcroft (Source: Crime Stoppers) Amanda Stockwell and Elliot Hopcroft (Source: Crime Stoppers)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Amanda Ellen Stockwell and 24-year-old Elliot Douglas Hopcroft. The known friends ran away to avoid prosecution, according to officials.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Both have felony warrants for probation violation/absconder on an original charge for drugs, police said.

They may be driving a tan-colored 2002 Ford Explorer anywhere from Bay City to Sanford area.

Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.

Stockwell is described as 5’4” tall and approximately 115 pounds. Hopcroft is described as 5’9” tall and approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.