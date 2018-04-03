Agencies to work together to stop threats to schools

A number of law enforcement agencies in southeastern Michigan plan to work together to find, arrest and prosecute anyone threatening violence to students and area schools.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit, state police, Detroit police, area sheriff's departments and others announced their collaboration during a Tuesday news conference.

The U.S. Attorney's office also said it plans to visit schools to speak with students and parents about the consequences of making threats.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told reporters that school threats are "an epidemic that the law enforcement community is facing together."

Schools across the United States and Michigan have experienced a rash of threats following the February shooting deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A former student has been charged.

