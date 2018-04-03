State issues new guidelines for eating fish from Flint River - WNEM TV 5

State issues new guidelines for eating fish from Flint River

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The state Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidelines when it comes to eating fish caught out of the Flint River in Genesee, Lapeer and Saginaw County.

Harmful chemicals known as PFAs have been found in lakes and rivers across Michigan in recent years.

Fish from the Flint River were recently tested and were found to contain higher levels of the chemicals.

As a result, Eat Safe Fish guidelines were issued suggesting how to limit consumption of certain fish throughout the year.

For a complete breakdown of the guidelines, click here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.