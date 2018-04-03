State issues new guidelines for eating fish from Flint River

The state Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidelines when it comes to eating fish caught out of the Flint River in Genesee, Lapeer and Saginaw County.

Harmful chemicals known as PFAs have been found in lakes and rivers across Michigan in recent years.

Fish from the Flint River were recently tested and were found to contain higher levels of the chemicals.

As a result, Eat Safe Fish guidelines were issued suggesting how to limit consumption of certain fish throughout the year.

