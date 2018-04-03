Road crews prepared for Tuesday's wintry weather

Wintry weather is returning to Mid-Michigan and road crews are ready.

“Well, it certainly would be nice if winter was over, but it’s not,” said Terry Palmer, spokesperson for the Midland County Road Commission.

Old Man Winter appears to be wearing out his welcome in Mid-Michigan. The spring season started two weeks ago, but its frosty counterpart must have missed the memo.

Crews at the Midland County Road Commission spent the day preparing for the frozen precipitation.

“Our plows are still on. Salt boxes are still in. So, we’re still ready,” Palmer said.

He said even though it’s April, that doesn’t change how his department will treat this wintry event.

“We have a person 24-hours on call all the time. So, what they’ll do is they’ll take a look at the storm. A foreman will come in and give an evaluation to determine how many people he needs to call typically. If it’s hitting hard it will be all hands on deck,” Palmer said.

He said there is plenty of salt and money in the budget to make sure roads stay clear. He just wants drivers to do their part and make sure they don’t put away those winter driving skills.

“Just take it easy. Everyone should still be used to winter. It’s not quite over yet. It would be nice if it was,” Palmer said.

