Club building young girls' self-esteem

Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
A Mid-Michigan band teacher is no longer employed and his high school is not saying why.More >
A Mid-Michigan band teacher is no longer employed and his high school is not saying why.More >
A video showing mysterious lights in the sky along a busy Michigan highway has gone viral.More >
A video showing mysterious lights in the sky along a busy Michigan highway has gone viral.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.More >
The state is unveiling a website to help you see how your school stacks up against the others.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.More >
Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >
Get the latest First Warn 5 Forecast here!More >