Crews respond to crash in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple crews responded to a crash in Frankenmuth on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Junction Road near Weiss Road.

It was paged out shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police said there were injuries.

Junction Road is closed between Beyer Road and Maple Road until further notice.

Frankenmuth Police Department, fire and MMR responded to the scene.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

