Police seek help identifying 2 people

Police seek help identifying 2 people


(Source: Pinconning PD) (Source: Pinconning PD)
PINCONNING, MI (WNEM) -

Pinconning police are seeking help identifying two people.

The pair left the Town and Country Supermarket about 10:45 p.m. on April 2 in a light colored SUV.

If you have any information on their identification you are asked to contact Officer Viviano at 989-879-4270.

It is unclear why police are searching for them.

