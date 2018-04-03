Police seek help identifying 2 people

Pinconning police are seeking help identifying two people.

The pair left the Town and Country Supermarket about 10:45 p.m. on April 2 in a light colored SUV.

If you have any information on their identification you are asked to contact Officer Viviano at 989-879-4270.

It is unclear why police are searching for them.

