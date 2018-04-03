Junis impressive as Royals beat Tigers 1-0 for 1st win - WNEM TV 5

Junis impressive as Royals beat Tigers 1-0 for 1st win

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -- Jake Junis took a shutout into the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Tuesday for their first victory of the season.
   On a chilly, rainy day -- with snow a possibility Wednesday -- the Tigers and Royals breezed through nine innings in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Jorge Soler, who still doesn't have a major league hit since July 2, drove in the game's only run with a sacrifice fly in the second.
   Junis (1-0) allowed three hits in seven-plus innings. The 25-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out six before being lifted after Mikie Mahtook's leadoff single in the eighth.
   Justin Grimm finished that inning, and Kelvin Herrera struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.
   Matthew Boyd (0-1) was sharp for the Tigers, allowing a run and four hits in six innings.
   The only run came after Cheslor Cuthbert led off the second with a flare that dropped over first baseman Miguel Cabrera and bounced down the line. By the time Cabrera retrieved the ball, Cuthbert had a double. He went to third on flyout and scored on Soler's flyball.
   Soler went 0 for 2 and is hitless in his last 31 at-bats in the majors.
   Cabrera struck out with two on in the second, and the Tigers missed a scoring chance in the third when James McCann hit what looked at first like a clean line drive up the middle. Second baseman Whit Merrifield was shifted over, however, and made the catch -- then doubled Nicholas Castellanos off first.
   TRAINER'S ROOM
   Royals: 1B Lucas Duda sat out after leaving Monday's game with right hamstring tightness.
   Tigers: Manager Ron Gardenhire said RHP Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) felt good after throwing a simulated game.
   UP NEXT
   Detroit's Daniel Norris faces Kansas City's Danny Duffy (0-1) on Wednesday, weather permitting.
   ------
Copyright Associated Press 2018.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.