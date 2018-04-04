Diocese cancels Bishop’s Ball, youth event over sex assault allegations

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has decided to cancel the 2018 Bishop’s Ball and postpone the August MYFaith youth event over an ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations against two priests.

“A celebration during this time would not be in keeping with the heartache felt in the local Church community,” the Diocese said in a statement.

The Bishop’s Ball was scheduled for Friday, April 27 at Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw.

Event sponsors as well as those who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund, the Diocese said.

MYFaith 2018 was planned for Saturday, Aug. 11 at Saginaw Valley State University. The new date for MYFaith is yet to be determined.

Police recently raided three of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw’s properties following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.

The searches were conducted at the diocesan offices, the home of Bishop Cistone, and the Rectory at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

The probe comes after Rev. Robert DeLand was charged with sexual assault. The diocese also suspended a priest, Father Ronald Dombrowski, after sexual assault allegations against him.

