Inmate shortchanged beans at lunch can sue, appeals court says

A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the lawsuit claims James Maben was yelled at and given a misconduct ticket in October 2015.

Maben said he politely complained that his serving of beans was not large enough.

Mabin was incarcerated in St. Louis at the time, serving a six-year sentence for assault by strangulation. He's now at the Thumb Correctional Facility.

As a result of the misconduct ticket, he lost certain privileges for a week. His lawsuit claims he was demeaned and humiliated.

It had been thrown out of court, but a federal appeals court reinstated it.

