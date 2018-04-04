Falling temps, light snow to make for messy commute

April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but what about snow showers?

Midland County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Lapeer County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County and Genesee County until 9 a.m.

The NWS said light snow will continue to fall across the area through the morning commute. Accumulations of around an inch will be possible through 9 a.m.

The combination of falling temperatures and accumulating snow will lead to slippery conditions across the area, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers are urged to use caution and give themselves extra time during their commute.

