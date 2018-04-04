Falling temps, light snow to make for messy commute - WNEM TV 5

Falling temps, light snow to make for messy commute

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: NWS Source: NWS
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, but what about snow showers?

Midland County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Lapeer County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County and Genesee County until 9 a.m. 

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour<<

The NWS said light snow will continue to fall across the area through the morning commute. Accumulations of around an inch will be possible through 9 a.m.

The combination of falling temperatures and accumulating snow will lead to slippery conditions across the area, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers are urged to use caution and give themselves extra time during their commute.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.