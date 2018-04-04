Lake effect snow for now, cold pattern for tonight

It was a nasty past 24 hours across Mid-Michigan. Snow, rain, sleet, hail, and even thunder were all occurring at various times throughout the evening, and this morning. Now, we're just left with some lake effect snow showers and just down right cold air.

While the snow shower action will turning off within the next few hours, cold air will be staying in place as well as another chance of snow for us by Thursday evening.

We break it down in the forecast below!

Tonight

Lake effect snow showers look to last all across Mid-Michigan for the next few hours as northwest winds anywhere from 10-25 mph continue to blow off of Lake Michigan. If you do experience one of these lake effect snow showers, expect visibility to be severely reduced if out driving on the road.

Going throughout the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours, partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be the trend allowing lows to fall into the teens and low 20s. Winds will eventually begin to lessen as the system that brought us all rain and snow continues to move towards the east. Staying from the west northwest at 5-15 mph.

Thursday

We take a break from the precipitation and get to have a dry Thursday. Expect skies to stay partly cloudy for the majority of the day. This means a good mix of the sun is likely within those clouds which is some much welcomed news! Temperatures will be a touch warmer, high look to reach the upper 30s in most locations.

Winds will stay mainly out of the west anywhere from 5-15 mph. Like always, any kind of wind will promote wind chill values to stay cooler than actual air temperatures. This will make it feel more like the lower 30s if not the lower 20s.

But, our dry weather is short lived as another round of snow showers look to make an appearance into Mid-Michigan by Thursday evening. The good news with this system is it doesn't look as impressive as Tuesday system shaped up to be. Generally, a good 1-2" looks to be the consensus across Mid-Michigan with some local areas receiving upwards of 3" as of current ensemble weather model runs.

But as always, stay up to date on the latest forecast on air, online, and as always with the First Warn 5 7-day Forecast!

Have a great Wednesday evening everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.