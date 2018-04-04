Snow early, drying out this afternoon

It was a nasty evening across Mid-Michigan, and a pure Michigan evening at that. Snow, rain, sleet, hail, and even thunder were all occurring at various times throughout the evening, and this morning we're making the changeover to all snow.

Be sure to allow for some extra time on the morning commute today, as slippery roads will be possible with falling temperatures.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona and Roscommon until 8 AM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw counties until 8 AM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare and Isabella until 11 AM Wednesday.

Today & Tonight

Snow coverage will be at its most widespread through the morning hours of our Wednesday, before we finally see this system pull away from west to east toward the lunch hour. If anyone is seeing snow linger into the early afternoon, it's our far eastern sections.

Track snow all morning long with our Interactive Radar!

Additional snow accumulations of 2-4" will be possible in our northern counties along M-55, with totals tapering off to around 1-2" (locally 3"), the farther south you travel toward the Tri-Cities and Thumb. Areas near I-69 will see the lightest totals, around 1" or less.

Temperatures are a mix of upper 20s and low 30s this morning, and with many areas below the freezing mark, slick spots are a definite possibility on area roads this morning, especially the farther north you go. We've likely already achieved our high for the day in many areas, with upper 20s and low 30s expected this afternoon.

As if the snow wasn't enough, wind chills will be unkind as we make our way through Wednesday, likely remaining in the teens and low 20s throughout the day. That wind will be northwesterly, around 15-25 miles per hour, possibly gusting to 30 MPH or greater at times.

Skies will of course be cloudy to start the day, but we may be able to poke some holes in that cloud coverage this afternoon and evening. Other than some lake-effect snow following the system snow, we should be dry this evening.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight, allowing lows to fall into the teens and low 20s.

