Snow exiting Mid-Michigan by later today

It was a nasty past 24 hours across Mid-Michigan. Snow, rain, sleet, hail, and even thunder were all occurring at various times throughout the evening, and this morning. However, since temperatures have fallen below freezing, we've made the changeover to all snow.

Be sure to allow for some extra time on the roads today, as slick conditions will post a threat especially on bridges and overpasses with colder temperatures and stronger winds in place.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning: in effect for the counties of Alcona and Roscommon until 2 PM Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw counties until 2 PM Wednesday.

Today

Track the snow with our Interactive Radar!

Additional snow accumulations of 1-3" will be possible in our northern counties along M-55, with totals tapering off to around a dusting to an 1", more so on the grassy surfaces the farther south you travel toward the Tri-Cities and Thumb. Areas near I-69 will also see around a dusting to an 1"

Temperatures are currently a mix of upper 20s and low 30s. Going throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, we don't look to warm up much. High temperatures will only reach the lower 30s. Some areas especially along the lakeshore look to only reach the upper 20s.

As if the snow wasn't enough, wind chills will be unkind as we make our way through Wednesday, likely remaining in the teens and low 20s throughout the day. That wind will be northwesterly, around 15-25 miles per hour, possibly gusting to 30 MPH or greater at times.

Tonight

We may be able to poke some holes in that cloud coverage this afternoon and evening. Other than some lake-effect snow following the system snow, we should be dry this evening.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight, allowing lows to fall into the teens and low 20s. Winds will eventually begin to lessen as the system that brought us all rain and snow continues to move towards the east. Staying from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Thursday

We take a break from the precipitation and get to have a dry Thursday. Expect skies to stay partly to mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, high look to reach the upper 30s in most locations.

Winds will stay mainly out of the west anywhere from 5-15 mph. Like always, any kind of wind will promote wind chill values to stay cooler than actual air temperatures. This will make it feel more like the lower 30s if not the lower 20s.

But, our dry weather is short lived as another round of snow showers look to make an appearance into Mid-Michigan by Thursday evening. Stay up to date on the latest forecast on air, online, and as always with the First Warn 5 7-day Forecast.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

