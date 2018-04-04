Family reacts after Michigan teen shot, killed on Instagram live

A deadly shooting was streamed live on Instagram. It may not have involved malicious intent, but an 18-year-old is dead and another teen is in police custody.

Shantel Hemphill said the fact that her son, Dylan, was shot to death doesn't even seem real.

"It seems surreal right now. I'm shocked, very shocked,” Hemphill said.

The young man who called 911 and said he did it, was one of Dylan’s best friends.

“They're close friends. They're like brothers. I mean, I treated Dawone like he was a son of mine,” Hemphill said.

The shooting happened around midnight in a house on San Juan near McNichols on Detroit’s west side.

Hemphill said her son was hanging out with his buddy who lives at the home with his family.

Detroit police said it appears Dylan and his friend were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when Dylan’s friend accidentally pulled the trigger.

The friend called 911 and described a horrific scene.

"As far as I know, him and his friend was playing with a rifle and I guess the gun went off and hit Dylan in the back of the head,” Hemphill said.

"It hurt me, hurt me bad. I broke down, that's my nephew, 18 years old. He's just beginning to live,” said Christopher Patterson, Dylan’s uncle.

Hemphill said her son was fun loving.

"Shouldn't happen to anybody. I hear about stuff like this every day. Never thought it would happen to me,” she said.

Now the mother has a message for others.

"Just don't play with loaded guns or things that don't belong to you - that you don't know how to handle,” she said.

The other teen involved in the shooting is under arrest.

The case has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.

