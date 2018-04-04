NAACP calling for transparency in firing of Saginaw superintendent

The NAACP is calling for transparency in the firing of a Mid-Michigan school district’s superintendent.

Saginaw Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain was shown the door after a recent vote to rescind his contract.

Now, the NAACP wants answers

McClain's contract was supposed to run through June of 2019, but after a school board meeting last month his contract is expected to wrap up this June.

The NAACP said they plan to seek answers from the board about the decision, as well as information on the process to hire a new superintendent.

They will host a press conference addressing those concerns at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

