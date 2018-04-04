Father accused of severely beating 2-month-old daughter

Police say a two-month-old baby girl was brought to a Michigan hospital with injuries consistent with severe child abuse.

"Deputies responded out to the hospital in Kalamazoo and made contact with CPS and also with the physician who had examined the child to find out the extent of injuries,” said Sgt. Chris Bacik with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Bacik said the injuries doctors reported were gut-wrenching, with multiple old and new wounds.

"When you are talking about a two-month-old, completely helpless and reliant 100 percent on the parents for survival, there is a sense of urgency,” Bacik said.

Detectives launched an investigation on Thursday into the infant's father, who lives at Avenue A Mobile Home Park in Springfield where the abuse is suspected to have taken place.

"We had it narrowed down fairly quickly, just based on the time frames given to us of when the child was alone with whom and when the injuries occurred,” Bacik said.

Deputies ultimately arrested the 23-year-old father on a charge of criminal sexual conduct unrelated to the alleged child abuse.

"There are sometimes when parents they don't want to accept that that is something happening to their child or that it is someone who they love or that a parent of the child would have the ability to do this,” Bacik said.

Detectives do not suspect the child’s mother is involved. They’re still trying to determine how long the abuse may have been going on.

The name of the father is being withheld pending arraignment.

