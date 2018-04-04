Medical emergency causes driver to crash into Family Dollar

Authorities say a medical emergency caused a driver to crash into a Family Dollar in Saginaw.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the 1900 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Investigators said the male driver had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his SUV and slam into the store building. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

The building suffered damage to the exterior of the building.

