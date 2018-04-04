Medical emergency causes driver to crash into Family Dollar - WNEM TV 5

Medical emergency causes driver to crash into Family Dollar

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities say a medical emergency caused a driver to crash into a Family Dollar in Saginaw. 

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the 1900 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Investigators said the male driver had a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his SUV and slam into the store building. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. 

The building suffered damage to the exterior of the building. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.